Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.22 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 537.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 18.4% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $1,178.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,090.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $993.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $772.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1,227.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.98 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 51.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.23%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total transaction of $27,524,551.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,650,478.38. This represents a 19.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,105.59, for a total value of $778,335.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,055.31. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,900 shares of company stock worth $52,640,733. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Bank of America began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $925.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $990.00 to $1,215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,109.00.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

