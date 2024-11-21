Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 19,324 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 273.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BLV opened at $70.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.26. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.45 and a 1-year high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

