Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 156,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 50,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $50.02 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.