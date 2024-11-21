Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 160 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $503.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $156.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $509.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.93. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $533.29.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.