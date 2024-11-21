Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 3,281 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $516,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,957,000 after acquiring an additional 299,196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 66.4% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 154,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 61,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $611,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of -32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $47.57.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.37.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

