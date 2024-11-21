Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 357,596 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,596 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.19% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 352.6% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,321 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 170.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $193,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $19.33.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

