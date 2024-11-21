Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 465 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Newmont by 2.0% during the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 47,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 4.5% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 4.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,378.43. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,440. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.28, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Veritas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

