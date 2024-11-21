Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 6,103 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,575,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 412,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after buying an additional 29,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $23.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

