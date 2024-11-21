Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 640 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEUR. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,830,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4,018.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 562,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after purchasing an additional 549,113 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,997,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,742,000 after purchasing an additional 372,302 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,322,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,596,000 after purchasing an additional 312,486 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 439,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,413,000 after purchasing an additional 172,312 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

