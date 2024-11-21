Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 76,294 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,294 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 3,126,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,703,000 after purchasing an additional 327,125 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,842,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,733,000 after acquiring an additional 419,706 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,137,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,567,000 after acquiring an additional 210,208 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 2nd quarter worth $22,724,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,446,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,585,000 after acquiring an additional 38,327 shares during the period.

NYSE OUT opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $19.33.

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OUT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

