Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $2.25 Million Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCB opened at $81.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.65.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

