Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAVE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:PAVE opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.