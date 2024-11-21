Protagonist Therapeutics’ (PTGX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.17.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $78,107.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,275.12. This represents a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $631,891.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,370.40. The trade was a 28.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,109 shares of company stock worth $1,069,999. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $909,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 223.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 87,755 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

