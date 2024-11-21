Provident Wealth Management LLC Purchases 642 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% in the third quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 48,473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 14,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.5% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 199,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Westpark Capital raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $145.89 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $149.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.00 and its 200 day moving average is $121.54. The company has a market cap of $3.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $12,639,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,895,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,994,108,405.88. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

