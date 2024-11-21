Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.69.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU opened at $124.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.56. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $93.60 and a 1 year high of $129.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The trade was a 9.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 261,059 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,071,781.42. This represents a 6.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 44.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 230,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 71,274 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 98.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 64,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 31,807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 162,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.