Quest Partners LLC Acquires 4,602 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Jack in the Box worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Jack in the Box by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Jack in the Box by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Jack in the Box by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $45.60 on Thursday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.84 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $872.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is -88.44%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $33,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,360.66. The trade was a 5.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

