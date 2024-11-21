Quest Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,783 Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,471,000 after acquiring an additional 118,878 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter worth $583,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 34,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPK. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE CPK opened at $129.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $90.21 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.93%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.