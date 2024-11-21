Quest Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 14.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 439,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,693,000 after acquiring an additional 56,814 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 135.1% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $983,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $172.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.99. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $85.19 and a 12 month high of $188.26.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.81.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

