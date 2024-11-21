Quest Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 513,400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 4,400.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Dover by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DOV. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.40.

Dover Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $198.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.61 and a 200 day moving average of $185.15. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $137.38 and a 52 week high of $204.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,100. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,700. This trade represents a 54.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

