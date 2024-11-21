Quest Partners LLC Buys 7,260 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,916 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 73.4% in the third quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 238,974 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,987,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 30.8% in the third quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.2% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $114.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $206.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.