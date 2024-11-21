Quest Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,253 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX opened at $98.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.01. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.71 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.09 and its 200-day moving average is $136.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CFO Susan L. Healy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,404.40. This represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,630.40. The trade was a 31.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CROX. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Crocs from $182.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Trading upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.14.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

