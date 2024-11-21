Quest Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 302.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,737 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Veris Residential worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Veris Residential by 417.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veris Residential by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Veris Residential by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veris Residential by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,439,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,198,000 after acquiring an additional 88,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 161,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE:VRE opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.35, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.26. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently -188.24%.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

