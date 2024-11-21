Quest Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,181 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 300.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 65.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 224.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

Shares of BBWI opened at $30.52 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.37%.

In related news, CEO Gina Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

