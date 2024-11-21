Quest Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Quest Partners LLC trimmed its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE RGA opened at $226.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.43. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $157.48 and a one year high of $233.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,812.29. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.