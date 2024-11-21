Quest Partners LLC Has $958,000 Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 2,243.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 700.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 174.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alamo Group from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Alamo Group Price Performance

NYSE ALG opened at $191.88 on Thursday. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.74 and a fifty-two week high of $231.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In related news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 276 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total transaction of $54,062.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,031.32. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $54,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,138.08. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

