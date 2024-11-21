Quest Partners LLC Increases Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 3,469,900.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 185.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 152,878 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 86.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,413,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,282,000 after purchasing an additional 655,327 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 487.8% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 78,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,052,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after purchasing an additional 124,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Bank of America started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.09.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.13. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.98%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

