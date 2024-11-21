Quest Partners LLC Invests $879,000 in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,763 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Informatica in the second quarter worth $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Informatica during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Informatica by 42.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Informatica during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Informatica by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INFA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Informatica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Informatica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $227,486.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,037.36. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $268,295.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 142,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,875.96. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFA opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.04. Informatica Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73.

Informatica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

