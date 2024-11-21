Quest Partners LLC Purchases 11,931 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 441.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Workiva alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Workiva by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,185,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,767,000 after acquiring an additional 181,520 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 76,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $205,970.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,570.20. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Stock Up 2.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workiva stock opened at $92.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.90. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.47 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WK

Workiva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.