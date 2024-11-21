Quest Partners LLC Purchases 32,884 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 2,791.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,884 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,355,000 after purchasing an additional 679,985 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDYA. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

IDYA stock opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

