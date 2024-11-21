Quest Partners LLC Purchases 9,008 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 30.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $87.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.78 and a 12 month high of $92.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $525,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,628.50. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $71,177.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,888. This represents a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,110 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,681 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

