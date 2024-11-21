Quest Partners LLC Takes $940,000 Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,407 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,254,000 after purchasing an additional 451,852 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 415,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,461,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,987,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 477.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,229,000 after buying an additional 283,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 152,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total transaction of $6,733,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,663,540.40. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total value of $1,023,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,880.56. This trade represents a 21.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,746 shares of company stock valued at $14,684,140 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $396.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $466.33.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $476.49 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.83 and a 1-year high of $481.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $404.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

