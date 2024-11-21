RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,113 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of RE/MAX worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 566.7% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 19,729.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Price Performance

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $213.04 million, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 27,366 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $299,931.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,178,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,831,318.40. This trade represents a 0.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RE/MAX

About RE/MAX

(Free Report)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.