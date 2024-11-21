Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Realty Income by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,560 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 63.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,610,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,886,000 after buying an additional 1,010,876 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Realty Income by 410.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 951,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,467,000 after buying an additional 765,048 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,140,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,072,000 after acquiring an additional 755,987 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Realty Income by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,258,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,492,000 after acquiring an additional 531,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.85.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:O opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 300.96%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 48.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

