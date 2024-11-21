Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF):

11/7/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $162.00.

11/7/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $131.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $175.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $250.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $223.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $220.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $223.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $161.00 to $131.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $210.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $223.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $190.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $207.00 to $167.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $223.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $139.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

ELF opened at $119.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.53.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,883.20. This trade represents a 18.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 456.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

