ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.28 ($0.04). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 3.38 ($0.04), with a volume of 177,373 shares.
ReNeuron Group Stock Down 2.2 %
The stock has a market cap of £1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.25.
ReNeuron Group Company Profile
ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.
