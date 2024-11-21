Richard Todd Schwartz Sells 90,000 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,613,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,072,073.60. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Richard Todd Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 103,905 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,145,033.10.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of RSI opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -610.50 and a beta of 1.78. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $12.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RSI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth about $70,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 17.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 15.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 425.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.