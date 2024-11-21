Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.30.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RIGL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,199.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIGL opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $428.10 million, a PE ratio of 173.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $29.82.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.