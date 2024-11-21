Robyn M. Denholm Sells 112,390 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $342.03 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $358.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.71, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tesla from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 35,611.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,436 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its holdings in Tesla by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764,300 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 21,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875,484 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,763 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tesla by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,921,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

