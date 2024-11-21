Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.26% of Roku worth $28,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. KBC Group NV raised its position in Roku by 42.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 54.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU opened at $68.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.94. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 2.07.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000. This trade represents a 98.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,582.78. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,240 shares of company stock worth $6,729,582. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

