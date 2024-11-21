Roth Mkm Raises Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $35.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Roth Mkm from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.41 million, a PE ratio of 64.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.91. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $156.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert Jack Krause sold 10,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $262,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,200.78. This trade represents a 5.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lovesac by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,872 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lovesac by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 774,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 62,615 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lovesac by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

