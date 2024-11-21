Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$165.00 to C$195.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

RY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$166.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$162.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.50 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$168.00.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.8 %

TSE:RY opened at C$170.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$169.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$156.22. The company has a market cap of C$240.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$115.57 and a twelve month high of C$175.04.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.95 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.27 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.3454675 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 74,852 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.59, for a total value of C$12,320,115.24. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.95, for a total transaction of C$2,855,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,198.75. This trade represents a 99.85 % decrease in their position. Insiders have sold 144,770 shares of company stock worth $23,959,265 over the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

