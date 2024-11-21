Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.43.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $148.60 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $155.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.16. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $193.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.12 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.93% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $120,481.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,859.40. The trade was a 17.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,924 shares of company stock worth $1,271,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 609,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,276,000 after purchasing an additional 422,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,507,000 after buying an additional 212,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 24.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,991,000 after acquiring an additional 156,048 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,514,000 after acquiring an additional 134,120 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $15,559,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.