Royce & Associates LP Acquires New Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 957.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 604,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,811,000 after acquiring an additional 547,509 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 499,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 355,329 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 32.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,489,000 after buying an additional 347,268 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 59.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 581,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,451,000 after buying an additional 215,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 346.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 262,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 203,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $62.88.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently -42.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 805,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $26,268,886.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,634,898 shares in the company, valued at $673,110,372.76. This trade represents a 4.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 4,492,400 shares of company stock worth $142,172,797 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

