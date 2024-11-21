Royce & Associates LP Buys New Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in HCI Group by 80.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in HCI Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCI opened at $108.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.32. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.35 and a 52 week high of $124.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCI Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on HCI Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

