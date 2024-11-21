Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 866.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 48.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

EVTC opened at $34.84 on Thursday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $42.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.51 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

In related news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 40,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $1,364,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,844.08. The trade was a 23.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

