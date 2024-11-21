Royce & Associates LP Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 8.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 5.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 30.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

ATGE opened at $87.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.78 and a 52-week high of $92.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $71,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,720 shares in the company, valued at $355,888. The trade was a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 24,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $1,862,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,944,426. The trade was a 18.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,110 shares of company stock worth $6,074,681 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

