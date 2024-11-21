Royce & Associates LP Invests $844,000 in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 124.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 84.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 216,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $15,308,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,304,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,257,979.41. The trade was a 8.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 131,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total value of $10,088,541.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,366 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,929.26. This trade represents a 46.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,117 shares of company stock valued at $27,140,009 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VKTX opened at $51.53 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $99.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

