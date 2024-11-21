Royce & Associates LP Purchases 15,525 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 158.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,525 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
Clearwater Paper Trading Up 4.3 %
NYSE:CLW opened at $26.03 on Thursday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $431.27 million, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CLW
Clearwater Paper Profile
Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clearwater Paper
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.