Royce & Associates LP Purchases 15,525 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 158.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,525 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:CLW opened at $26.03 on Thursday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $431.27 million, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clearwater Paper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 23.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLW

Clearwater Paper Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.