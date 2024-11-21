Royce & Associates LP Purchases New Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 367,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 237,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 51,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, August 26th.

In related news, EVP John Daunt sold 7,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $157,387.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,749.34. This represents a 14.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 10,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,526.21. The trade was a 16.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,203 shares of company stock worth $2,722,058. Insiders own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.30 million, a P/E ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

