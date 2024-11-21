Royce & Associates LP Sells 12,378 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,378 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASIX. StockNews.com cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $77,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,816. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald P. Newman bought 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $149,089.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,089.20. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,418 shares of company stock worth $411,626 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $799.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.69. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 45.39%.

About AdvanSix

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

